Home page World

Split

Gwyneth Paltrow at the sentencing hearing in Park City. © Rick Bowmer/POOL AP/AP

What happened at Utah’s Deer Valley ski resort in 2016? After several days of trial, the jury gave credence to Gwyneth Paltrow’s version.

Park City – Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow (50) has won a lawsuit over a skiing accident. Eight Utah state jurors ruled Thursday that the actress was not at fault for a skiing accident that occurred in 2016. The jury, on the other hand, blamed the plaintiff, a 76-year-old man, for the incident. He now has to pay her a symbolic compensation of one US dollar.

The skier filed a lawsuit against the actress in 2019. Paltrow was skiing “out of control” on a slope at Utah’s Deer Valley ski resort and injured him in a collision, the plaintiff alleges. He suffered broken ribs and a brain injury. He demanded compensation of 300,000 US dollars (around 275,000 euros).

Oscar winner Paltrow had blamed the plaintiff. On the witness stand, she testified that he had hit her in the back. She filed a countersuit, seeking $1 and reimbursement of her attorney’s fees. dpa