Gwyneth Paltrow could face $300,000 in compensation for a 2016 skiing accident in Utah. The 50-year-old actress testified in her trial involving her after the ‘revolution’ that took place on February 26, 2016 on a Deer Valley racetrack. Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, filed a lawsuit against the star. The man sued the actress claiming he was run over, with serious consequences: Sanderson suffered broken ribs and complains of brain damage. In 2019, he initially sought $3 million in settlements. Then, the demand was significantly reduced. Paltrow denies all charges and in turn claims to have been hit: “Mr. Sanderson fell behind me and hit me in the back. I was dumbfounded, a couple of seconds later I was furious”. The trial will conclude next week with the jury’s decision.