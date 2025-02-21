Gwyneth Paltrow He launched his property from Los Angeles in the mid -2024 22 million dollars (about 20.9 million euros to the current change). Although it is a figure, it is well below what I expected to get it is still much higher than the 10 million dollars that the actress and her ex -husband Chris Martin paid in 2012. While it is true that they invested a large sum of money in reforming and expanding it leaving benefit.

One of the rooms with fireplace offered by the house



Located in the area of Lower Mandeville Canyon in Brentwoodin a field of almost 3,000 square meters, this property designed by Windsor Smith style, according to records, ‘transitional of the south’ is hidden behind high hedges that offer great privacy and tranquility.

The one -floor housing and 1,210 square meters of habitable space has Eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and details to highlight as its recovered wood soils, high ceilings, elegant moldings, French doors, large windows that flood the interior and advanced water filtration systems that include sediment filters and coal blocks, drinking water systems, drinking water systems, drinking water systems, Alkaline Ultrapura, which guarantees water of the highest quality at all times.

Guest house, movie and cuisine of the chef of the house

Among the different rooms offered by this mansion are: a living room that leads to a backyard with beautiful gardens, a lounge with fireplace and sofas area, a family room with roof shelves, an office, a chef kitchen Fully equipped with white cabinets, marble fronts, firewood oven, central island with sink, extra storage space and breakfast bar, high -end appliances and even a Breakfast corner located next to the windows. The main suite includes two bathrooms.









For its part, the outer zone offers outdoor dining areas with perfect fireplace to organize dinners with friends and family, a small pool, large grass areas and a recently construction guest house that adds an entertainment zone with a room of games, a fully equipped gym, A state -of -the -art movie theater and a warehouse with controlled temperature. Likewise, it has an independent guest suite and an extra apartment located on top of the garage, which has space for two vehicles.

The artist continues to tend a wide portfolio of real estate with her partner Brad Foulchuk With housing in Montecito, California, and in Aguansett, New York.