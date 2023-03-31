Mexico.- After a week of trial, Gwyneth Paltrow has been awarded $1 in damages for the ski crash incident that occurred at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. The jury found unanimously that the winner del Oscar was not at fault in the collision with the retired doctor Terry Sanderson.

Paltrow was seen smiling as the verdict was announced while Sanderson shook her head in defeat. Sanderson initially sought more than 3 million dollars in damagesbut later reduced it to 300 thousand dollars.

He claimed that Paltrow left him with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and a loss of enjoyment of life, while Paltrow denied the allegations and sued symbolically for $1 in damages and her attorneys’ fees, claiming that Sanderson caused the collision.

Throughout the trial, Paltrow grabbed headlines for her bizarre quotes and elegant courtroom outfits. She was praised and criticized for her explanation of what the cost cost her. accidentstating that he lost half a day of skiing.

His emotionless apology for his use of inappropriate language during the incident also drew attention. Paltrow’s demand for the symbolic amount of one dollar drew comparisons to the case of Taylor Swift in which he sued radio DJ David Mueller for the same amount in 2017.

However, Paltrow downplayed her associations with the pop star, saying they were friends but not close. Despite the controversial nature of the trial, Paltrow remained composed and elegantsporting pieces from her own company brand, Goop’s G. Label, and goods from designers like Celine, Prada and Proenza Schouler.

AFP / After a week of trial, the jury ruled in favor of actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Viewers tuned in not only to hear Paltrow’s reflections on the incident, but also to watch her courtroom ensembles. The trial for the ski accident it’s just one of the many controversies surrounding Paltrow and her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Paltrow continues to expand her brand, which now includes a wellness summit, magazine, and Netflix series. Paltrow’s victory in the ski accident trial may be seen as a small victory, but it’s still a victory. He verdict it reaffirms her innocence and allows her to move on from the incident. As for Sanderson, it’s unclear if he plans to appeal the decision.

Other Gwyneth Paltrow controversies

Gwyneth Paltrow has faced several controversies with her brand Goop

Gwyneth Paltrowa Hollywood star and founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, has faced several controversies online due to the promotion of unconventional marketing practices. health and welfare. Among them, the most prominent are:

Vaginal eggs: Goop was sued for promoting jade and rose quartz eggs for vaginal insertion, claiming they had several health benefits. However, there is no scientific evidence to support these claims and the company had to pay $145,000 in settlement fees.

Coffee enemas: Goop has also promoted coffee enemas, stating that they can help with various health problems. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim and medical experts have warned that it may be dangerous.

False health claims: Goop has faced criticism for promoting products and treatments with false claims of health, such as a sticker that claimed to use the technology of the POT to rebalance the energy of the body.

COVID-19 Misinformation: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Goop was criticized for promoting unproven and potentially harmful treatments and supplements for the virus.

Cultural appropriation: Paltrow faced criticism for selling a dress inspired by Mexico for one thousand 200 dollars in Goop, which some argued was cultural appropriation. These controversies have led to criticism of Paltrow and her brand, but she has upheld her stance on promoting unconventional health and wellness practices.