Marvel Studios caused a big surprise when they announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that actor Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU and that he will be playing Doctor Doom. This generated many reactions, including that of actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow played Pepper Potts alongside Downey Jr. in several films. And as expected, she was quite impressed that he’s returning to the Marvel films.

But this time not as a hero but as the villain. Gwyneth Paltrow, via Instagram, commented ‘I don’t understand, are you bad now?’. That was in a post by Robert Downey Jr. on this social network, where he commented ‘New mask, same task’.

Aside from a photo of Downey Jr. holding the Victor von Doom mask, there is a video revealing that he will be playing the character. Paltrow had no further comment.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

However, some remember that Gwyneth Paltrow, who was in seven films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke about how she sees it difficult for herself to return, and that is precisely because of the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

That happened in 2023 on Instagram, and he commented ‘We stopped doing it because Iron Man died and why do you need Pepper Potts without him? I don’t know’. It’s clear she didn’t know Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU.

It is not yet known how Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., will return in Avengers Doomsdayand if it will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Stepsabout which there was also new information at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fountain: Instagram.

But it would be logical for him to appear in some way in this film, and he has always been one of the classic enemies of Fantastic Four. Although the threat in this case is represented by Galactus.

Apart from Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. we have more information about movies at TierraGamer.