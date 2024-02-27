Gwyneth Paltrow is looking for financiers for her fund: the names

Among prominent figures on Wall Street, such as Steve Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, and David Rubenstein, founder of Carlyle Group, last week Gwyneth Paltrow was also in Miami. The actress, an Oscar winner for the film “Shakespeare in Love”, launched a venture capital fund that last year raised 75 million dollars and already seems to be seeking financing for another fund. This is reported by MF. What better place to discuss her plans than the two-day event organized by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF from February 22 to 23 at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of PIF, took the opportunity to announce the sovereign wealth fund's intention to invest an additional $70 billion in the United States starting in 2025. According to the New York Post, the ten richest speakers at the event boast a personal net worth of $300 billion. The only Italians present were the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Antonio Simeone, founder and CEO of StonePrime, a fund specialized in the biotech sector.