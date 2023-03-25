Gwyneth Paltrow took the witness stand on Friday in the civil trial which sees her accused of crashing into a retired optometrist for negligence in 2016, allegedly causing him lasting damage. The actress, present in the Park City courtroom in Utah, listened to the testimony of witnesses called by lawyers representing her accuser, Terry Sanderson. And she reiterated that she was not responsible for the accident.

Paltrow’s and Sanderson’s recollections of the event are almost completely different. Jurors must decide whether Paltrow acted negligently during the incident. During testimony, Paltrow stood his ground and recounted saying to Sanderson, “You skied right down my back,” and he replied, “Oh, sorry, sorry, sorry.”

Throughout the trial, Sanderson’s legal team attempted to portray the 76-year-old as a once-strong skier, traveler, and family man whose health deteriorated in the years following the crash, placing blame to Paltrow’s alleged negligent skiing.

Sanderson initially sued for $3.1 million. Paltrow’s attorneys have yet to call any witnesses. However, her husband, television producer Brad Falchuk, and her two teenage sons with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple and Moses, are expected to testify during the trial, which she will continue until next week. The Paltrow family were skiing together on vacation at Deer Valley Resort when the accident occurred.