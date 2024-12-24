Well-known faces of Hollywood as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Schumer showed their support for actress Blake Lively in the last hours, after it became public that she sued the director and co-star with her in the film Break the circleJustin Baldoni, for sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ and according to the newspaper The New York Times was presented on Friday in California, accuses Baldoni and Wayfarer studios of embarking in a ‘multi-level plan’ to damage Lively’s reputation after she complained of “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” suffered during filming.

Paltrow posted an image on Instagram of Lively’s line of hair care products indicating that she would include them on her Christmas wish list and added an emoticon of a blonde woman with a crown.

For his part, Schumer used the same social network to show his support for the actress and spread an image of a blank page on which one could read “I believe Blake.”

Amy Schumer is also on Blake’s side. WireImage

In addition, directors Paul Feig and Shawn Levy also wanted to support the performer publicly. Feig, who directed Lively in a small favor and in its sequel A small favor 2he assured in a message on X: “She really didn’t deserve this smear campaign against her. I’ve done two movies with Blake and all I can say is that he is one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “I think it’s horrible that they put him through this. “.

Levy, who worked with her on Deadpool and Wolverineshared a screenshot of the news The New York Times which details the campaign he would have suffered and added: “Proud to call Blake Lively a friend.”

The writer of the book of the same name on which the film is inspired, Colleen Hoover posted a photo of the two hugging in a movie theater on Instagram and wrote: “You have been nothing but honest, kind, understanding and patient since the day we met.”

Image of ‘Deep Vs. Heard’, the docuseries about the controversial case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Cinemania

“Thank you for being exactly the human being that you are. Never change. “Never wither,” he added.

Another of the well-known faces that has spoken in recent hours has been the actress Amber Heard, who was involved in a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Johnny Deppfor a related matter, and stated: “I have experienced it firsthand.”

“Social media is the absolute embodiment of the classic saying ‘a lie travels half the world before the truth can put on its boots’“He said in statements to NBC News.

Heard spoke out, among other things, because the crisis manager, Melissa Nathan, who according to Lively’s lawsuit Baldoni had hired, was the same one that Depp hired during his trial against his former partner.