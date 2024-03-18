It is becoming more and more interesting in the car world. If we are invited by a brand to try a new model, when we arrive on site it turns out that that brand no longer exists. We came for the Wey Coffee 02, but found the GWM Wey 03 instead. Same big crossover, new name.

GWM (Great Wall Motor), since 1984, has decided to merge the sub-brands Wey and Ora for Europe under their own name and to provide the models with insignificant numbers instead of sounding type names. For example, the funny Ora Funky Cat is now called GWM Ora 03. A shame – especially because that thing really looks like a Funky Cat. Well, even if they call it Hatsieflatsie 2300 Koekkoek next week: whatever they do.

What we are curious about is whether the Wey 03 can convince us that China can also make good PHEVs in addition to good EVs. In any case, GWM has taken an interesting approach: the Wey 03 has an electric range of 136 kilometers thanks to a 34 kWh battery. There are full EVs that have to make do with less.

The combustion engine of the GWM Wey 03

It has a choice of one or two electric motors to supplement the 204 horsepower of its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. In the AWD version you have 442 hp and you go from 0 to 100 in 5.3 seconds. You can also fast charge with 50 kW and tow 2,000 kilos. GWM has planned the European introduction later in 2024 and only mentions an estimate of the German price: 45 to 50 grand, or closer to 60 for the thickest version. You get a five-year unlimited warranty – eight years/160,000 kilometers on the battery.

The Wey 03 is about the size of an Audi Q5 and looks like a mix of DS, Lincoln and various Korean designs from 2017. Not very distinctive, and that continues in its interior: large screens, woody stuff, Alcantara, stitched diamond shapes as far as the eye can see. It has heated and ventilated seats as standard and there is Infinity audio. If you want, the mood lighting in all the colors of the rainbow thumps along to the music, just like your DIY PC from the past. You can have the air in the car cleaned via an app before you get in, because… well, I have no idea.

The steering wheel is a bit far away, but the interior is very spacious and the seats are absolutely comfortable, with plenty of support for your thighs and lower back. The finish is also nicely done, down to the smallest compartments and flaps, just like the sound insulation: you hear little of the road, unless it falls apart (we are driving in the Rome area).

The PHEV needs some refinement

The GWM Wey 03 is noticeably heavy, its chassis is not very forgiving and you occasionally have to press hard when braking. The steering is nothing to write home about and at full throttle it takes a while for the petrol engine to wake up; then you go rocket-like from your spot. The four-cylinder makes little noise, is vibration-free and feels refined, just like the nine-speed DCT automatic transmission.

So nothing groundbreaking, but not crazy either, you might say. However, here we go again: the digital nonsense completely turns the experience upside down. Indeterminate beeping about nothing, an urgent 'pay attention!' when you look at the central screen (on which you have to operate everything), camera image of your front wheel at crucial navigation moments, steering 'assistance' that pushes you towards oncoming traffic on a road without markings… Irritating, dangerous, stupid. The broad outlines are nice, GWM; Now for the intricacies.

Specifications of the GWM Wey 03 AWD Luxury (2024)

Engine

1,998 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

442 hp

685 Nm

Drive

four wheels

9v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.3 s

top speed 230 km/h

Consumption (average)

0.5 l/100 km

15g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,668×1,890x

1,730 mm (lxwxh)

2,745 mm (wheelbase)

2,220 kg

55 l (petrol)

luggage space nb

Prices

nnb (NL)

nnb (B)