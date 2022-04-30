,,We always wanted a large family, because we like a bit of life in the brewery,” says Gwenny. ,,I am a full-time mother, but luckily I can also count on the support of my husband. He does the night shift, but as soon as he wakes up in the afternoon, he helps with the household.”

That the same four letters keep recurring in the names of their children was initially not the intention. ,,Our eldest son Alex is named after Marino’s stepfather. Then we started puzzling. And we haven’t stopped. That is not confusing to us. We just are. The teachers at school have a little more trouble with it.”

With Laex, born on April 4 in the Jan Yperman Hospital in Flemish Ypres, the family is now complete. ,,Initially we thought that Laex would be a boy, but it turned out to be a girl. The score is now 8-5 in favor of the girls. And yes, there are still letter combinations possible”, Gwenny winks. “But we have always said that if we were at home with twelve children at the table, our family would be complete and we stick to that.” See also Belarus will ask Russia for billions of dollars to protect against Western sanctions

#Gwenny #Marino #Laex #twelfth #child #letters #family #complete