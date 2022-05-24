The castaway revealed that she had problems with a prosthesis before leaving the game for good.

Yesterday new episode ofIsland of the Famous which formalized the continuation until the end of June. In fact, the game was supposed to end last night. At the beginning of the episode there was the first test to be faced for the castaways, immunity at stake.

The game chosen was that of water to the throat. To choose the teams Carmen Di Pietro and three castaways remained outside: Nicolas Vaporidis, Lory Del Santo and Guendalina Tavassi.

Alvin specified that all three were excluded from the trial due to medical problems. A news that took Ilary by surprise especially with regard to Gwendolyn.

The presenter then asked the person directly concerned for clarification and Gwendolyn explained: “Last time I put a prosthesis back on it, I can’t play. I would like to go there but I can’t ” – he said.

Source: web

This could therefore have been the medical problem that forced her to stay in the infirmary for a few days a few weeks ago.

But the adventure to the Island of the Famous for Guendalina ended last night. In fact, she too, like several other castaways, has chosen to return home and not continue in the game.

The reasons are familiar, Guendalina wants to go home to her children.

“I have my children who I cannot leave at the moment. For me it’s a stab in the heart, I’ve thought about it a lot. I am happy for the program that continues, I cannot stay, as a mother I have to go back to my children “ – he said.

It’s still: “There are important things, I can’t stay here. It was my dream to be here, to be able to win and be with Edoardo. I have to go home to my children, I have to solve things, I have deadlines ”.

The news of returning home also coincided with the release of her ex-husband Umberto D’Apontereported for ill-treatment by Guendalina herself last November.