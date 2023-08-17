As a journalist you can of course tap your fingers blue, but you can earn money much faster if you show your breasts on a social medium. And, not unimportantly, you get so much more attention and appreciation. That’s what Gwen van der Zwan discovered when she worked for the documentary Amsterdam (Tuesday, NPO3), conducted participating research into Twitch.

On this streaming platform, you can watch live streams and donate money to those you like. This mainly concerns young men who are gaming. Van der Zwan started her own account as ‘Amstergwen’, and soon discovered that the number of subscribers skyrocketed when she put on skimpy camisoles with a plunging neckline.

In accompanying conversations with director Martijn Goris, she warns of the effect that Twitch can have on unsuspecting young women: so much attention to their bodies is unhealthy. It is addictive and provokes you to cross your limits. However, Goris realizes that Van der Zwan is secretly talking about himself. And indeed, Twitch has her under its spell. She even underwent a breast augmentation to become the biggest Dutch streamer.

For that, she is also willing to expose herself to an avalanche of hatred. She receives indecent proposals, is verbally abused, threatened with murder and rape, doxed (her address and telephone number are made public) and stalked. Twitch is populated by misogynistic men who love to look at women’s bodies and hate the woman who lives inside them. They want to see Van der Zwan’s breasts, but condemn her if she fulfills that wish.

Why endure that hate? In the accompanying interviews – in which she wears a high-fitting sweater or blouse, by the way – she states that negative attention is also attention. But at the same time you can see that she suffers. The experiment has darkened her view of humanity, she says. And she wonders: do people on social media show how they really think, or do social media attract nasty people? She overlooks a third conclusion: circumstances and environment determine behaviour.

In the trap

Contains Amsterdam amazing discoveries? Women who sell their bodies are said to have the oldest profession in the world. That an erotic model earns more than a freelance journalist is also no news. You even earn more behind the cash register. Money and attention are powerful seducers, that is also known. It is interesting to see how someone becomes addicted to social media.

The special thing about the documentary is that you see a highly educated, emotionally stable, critical journalist fall into a trap with open eyes. You don’t often see a journalist who is eaten up by her subject and loses all professional distance. At the same time, her documentary would have been much more boring if she hadn’t gotten carried away.

And if I may join in participating for a moment, it’s unlikely that a 56-year-old, untrained man like me could make a living showing off his body. In that sense I cannot empathize with Van der Zwan. I am also safe from online misogyny. I get a few angry letters a week, but they’re never about my gender or my appearance.

Where am I then? I am the male spectator who watches Van der Zwan’s adventures with amusement and shock. Oops, just like those Twitch subscribers. I find myself judging her. “How can you be so stupid?!” But she didn’t really do anything wrong. She tried to earn her living in an unorthodox yet honest way. ‘Do not do it!’ I yell at the screen. But Van der Zwan can’t hear me because she’s on the other side of the window.