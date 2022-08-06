Showbytes PrideShort updates from the stars on social media during Pride Amsterdam: we love it. In the special Pride edition of the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts by famous Dutch people and celebrities about Pride and the Canal Parade. This article is updated throughout the day.

If rain and sunshine hit a desk at the same time, you get a rainbow desk. Splinter Chabot and Rick van de Westelaken couldn’t have done better.





It will be 22 degrees in Amsterdam this afternoon, but in some dresses the wind chill rises to more than 38 degrees. Just ask Karin Bloemen.





Fred van Leer could play in a spy movie. The name is Fur, Fake Fur.





Do what feels right for you, whoever that is, and don’t care about other people’s opinions. After all, animals don’t do that either, TV biologist knows Freek Vonk.





There is a lot of blue on the streets in Amsterdam today, but not every cop is real, noticed Susan Smith.





Love is not only shouted from the rooftops, but also from bridges. Just look at singer Shary-Ann Nivillac and her friend Nena Kreber.





Pride is not ‘just’ a party and freedom and safety should not be taken for granted one day a year, the singer argues Lakshmi.





Also farmer seeks wife-sight Geert Jan van Meerveld celebrates pride. Given his reputation on Instagram, he happened to already be wearing this suit.





The saying ‘without you no us’ can be heard in two places: with people talking to their scales and as the slogan of the Pride boat of AvtroTros, on which singer Jeangu Macrooy sailing along.





Brand new father Frank van der Lende stands today along the canals with his newborn son, to immediately show what freedom is.





Like Claudia de Breij sang to the swing: if there’s a party, and if it’s also Pride, can I ride you?





coffee time-star Patrick Martens has not only participated in The perfect picturealong with his friend so is he.





In front of Gwen van Poorten means pride: life and latex life.





