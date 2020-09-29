Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh’s Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, who is often in discussion with his unique style, is busy campaigning these days. But even during this, new styles are being seen every day. After frying the samosa on the roadside a day earlier, Tomar was seen wearing slippers on the stage on Monday. This worker gave up wearing shoes and slippers along with them. Tomar also wreathed people with his hands.

Let me tell you that Minister Tomar vowed not to wear shoes or slippers till the problem of cleanliness and drinking water in his constituency is over. A few days ago, during a program in Gwalior, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, wore slippers on the stage. When the minister came to know that Vishnu Jadaun still lay barefoot, he also wore slippers with his hands to Vishnu during the program.

Pradyuman Singh Tomar performed bhumi pujan for construction of 50-bed maternity wing at Government Maternity Home, Birla Nagar on Monday. After the construction of the Maternity Wing at a cost of Rs 8 crore 38 lakh, the sub-city Gwalior and the surrounding maternity will get benefit. When Tomar arrived at the event, he was overwhelmed by the crowd of people. They came down from the stage and started showering flowers on the people present there and started greeting with folded hands. People were shocked to see this form of minister.