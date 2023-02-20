Josko Gvuardiol is one of the best defenders in world football today. The Croatian has the talent to perform exceptionally in the center of defense, however, his sporting level is such that he can even be positioned as a winger and perform well. That is why there are those who classify the 20-year-old as the best defender of today in the world of football.
Capacity, location and anticipation, physical power, as well as a polished individual technique, in addition to a lot of leadership on the field, make Josko the defender that is the object of desire for several of the best clubs in the world for the summer market. However, the footballer is very clear about his intentions and has released them publicly, the current Leipzig defender wants to take a step forward in his career and reach the Premier League.
Despite being associated with Real Madrid for weeks, the defender has made it clear that as of today his wishes are to leave for England football, a fact that could leave the team from the capital of Spain out of the career. Leipzig expects around 100 million euros for its sale and if there is a club that can pay that figure it is the English, also remembering that Josko is on the wish list of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United for the summer.
