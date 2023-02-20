Qatar 2022 represented international consecration for Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian centre-back talks about the past and the future, explaining that he was close to the Blues and that the idea of ​​playing in the Premier League stimulates him…

Perhaps those who have already seen the Bundesliga and the Champions League didn’t need the World Cup to find out, but there is no doubt that Qatar 2022 represented international consecration for Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian centre-back, owned by RB Leipzig, had an incredible tournament, despite the face mask he had to wear after a nasty beating he received in matches prior to the tournament. Lots of applause for him, considering that the only one who really managed to put him in trouble was a certain Leo Messi. And now all the big clubs are looking to Saxony, because Gvardiol, who was born in 2002, is definitely the defender of the future. But what are his intentions for the next few years? See also Mancini: "Italy must always be there at the World Cup. The European Championship is exciting"

The no to Leeds United — At the beginning of the year, the Croatian made Liverpool fans dream, explaining that the Reds are an important part of his life. But now, speaking to the times, has broadened the range of its choice a bit… “I want to play in the Premier League,” explains Gvardiol. Who also spoke of two possibilities of flying to England that were unsuccessful, one chosen by him and the other by decision of the club. The first is linked to the moment in which the defender has to leave Dinamo Zagreb. Leeds United come forward, but in the end the player arrives in Leipzig at the suggestion of a friend… “I have to thank Dani Olmo for being at Leipzig, I spoke to him many times before deciding to sign for the club “.

The Chelsea issue — And then in the summer, before the World Cup, an important call arrives, that of Chelsea. “A month before the start of the summer market, Leipzig’s sporting director told me ‘Josko, we won’t sell you’. And then I thought ‘I can stay here, I like it here, I have everything I need to work, play and win something else.’ Then we get to the last two days of the transfer market, my agent calls me and tells me that Chelsea are interested and obviously I’ve thought about it a lot, we’re talking about a big club. But Leipzig confirmed they didn’t want me sell. I fought against this choice but we couldn’t find an agreement”. Therefore, Chelsea remained a midsummer dream. Or maybe not. “When people ask me about Nkunku I always say I want to go where he goes.” And considering that the striker is promised to the Blues for next year… See also Why does Cristian Bonilla retire from football at the age of 28?

