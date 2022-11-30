The word to the defense, always. Even on the market, there’s no way out: having good centre-backs, investing in young ones, not wasting time. The January session will hardly see the big Italians as protagonists, even if the Skriniar-De Vrij ballet at Inter must be followed carefully. Roma could do, all the more so if Kumbulla leaves: we talked about Ndicka, who is due to expire with Eintracht, and at the center of a debate involving the English and Juve.