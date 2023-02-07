Josko Gvardiol established himself in the World Cup as one of the best central defenders on the planet, the Croatian demonstrated an exceptional sporting level, where he was practically always superior to his rivals, except for the misfortune of the youth who plays for Leipzig , Leo Messi was found as the rival in turn. Despite this, it is a fact that the defender has an exceptional present and a very bright future ahead.
There are several clubs on the planet that have probed his signing even since the previous summer market, however, within Leipzig they made the decision to retain him due to sporting needs and thinking that the defender’s value could grow after the World Cup, as far as which one they got right Right now the German club knows that keeping Josko one more market will be almost impossible and that is why they are preparing a sale of more than 100 million, to which the player is very clear about where he wants to continue his career.
According to information from Sport, Gvardiol has asked his entourage to prioritize Real Madrid’s offers over those of any other team in the world. The center-back believes that today he is in a position to play for the most winning club on the planet and That is why a few weeks ago he personally offered himself to the Merengue board. The signing of Josko is financially viable for Madrid, however, ahead of him are Belligham and Mbappé.
