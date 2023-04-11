Founder of the initiative, Rafael Belmonte said he was “a maniac for building businesses, making businesses grow”

“I am maniacal about building businesses, making businesses grow”. That’s how Rafael Belmonte defines itself. His will in the world of entrepreneurship can be seen in the initiatives he founded.

Former student of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), the entrepreneur is one of the creators of GVAangels, a non-profit initiative that exclusively connects investors and entrepreneurs with those who have already worked at the educational institution. Created in 2017, the entity has already invested BRL 48 million in 53 startups and has more than 300 members.

“We are not a fund [de investimentos]. We propose to be a bridge [..] to find and connect people and investors”said Rafael in an interview with PodDream, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

A “bridge” It works as follows: startups looking for angel investors enroll in GVAngels species and notices. Afterwards, the organization’s committee evaluates which finalists would be presented.

Rafael spoke in hundreds of applications for about 5 selected. According to him, the competition for a vacancy in the presentations is very competitive. The young man says he wants “connecting good investment opportunities to good investors”.

The choice to host only FGV entrepreneurs was made because Rafael saw the potential of the institution’s students. He also admits to getting involved with emotional issues: “I have a huge affection for the university. I’ve had the opportunity to teach there. I already had the opportunity to give several lectures”.

In addition to the direct connection, the organization also organizes events in which aspiring entrepreneurs can meet potential investors and colleagues in the market, in order to get new contacts.

According to him, the idea of ​​creating GVAngels was based on a simple question: “Why not attract the investor who graduated here [na FGV] to support a project being built by a student here?”

The name of the company is given by the mixture of GV (Getúlio Vargas) with Angels (“angel” in English, for reference to the investor).

As a founder of the initiative and a former FGV student, one of the greatest gratifications he feels is seeing the journey and evolution of people who entered and left the university.

One of the cases of success that passed through GVAangels was Mariana Malveiraco-founder of By bus. The platform is a pioneer in the sale of road tickets over the internet and earned 150 million in 2022. In March 2023, the entrepreneur participated in PodSonhar.

TIPS

Rafael believes that a good entrepreneur should look for more than just money in his investor. You also need to go after knowledge and learning, as these are unique opportunities in the market and education is very important.

Another tip is the possibility of learning to listen, both tips and market moments. “The greatest business transformations happen more by ear than by mouth”he said. It is interesting to know who the entrepreneur is willing to listen to and learn from. It would still be essential to know who is willing to listen to the entrepreneur.

Another piece of advice from Raphael concerns the timingthat is, the ideal period to take one and start a business. he account of netshow.me, a company she created in 2013. She specializes in putting on online music shows and raising money for charity and social projects. She was successful. However, the business took off in 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic spread and people started consuming presentations at home.

Because of the platform, Rafael Belmonte was among the names on the magazine’s Under30 list forbes, which celebrates successful young entrepreneurs. In the 2015 edition, he shared space with artists such as Luan Santana and Lucas Lucco.

