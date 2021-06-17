The Government took on debt for $ 65,000 million this Wednesday and with that result covered more than 90% of June maturities, expanding the financial cushion to finance the fiscal deficit for the remainder of the year. The second tender of the month also served to decompress payments in July for $ 188,000 million through a bond exchange with the help of ANSES.

The Ministry of Finance received 683 offers and awarded a total of $ 65,000 million. “Thus, at the end of the second of the three bids scheduled for the month, the National Treasury accumulates positive net financing close to $ 228.6 billion in a month in which maturities total about $ 244.5 billion,” reported the Ministry of Economy .

The menu included discount letters (LEDES) and variable rate (LEPASE) with a term until September and November 2021 at rates between 39 and 40%, and they were reopened CER-adjusted discount bills (LECER) with a term until March and May 2022, two instruments that They once again captured the interest of investors by absorbing 80% of the offers.

In this way, Finance added a volume of funds well above the floor that had been set at $ 20,000 million. “It was a good result because you accumulate a net financing until today equal to 93% of the maturities of the month. The month is shaping up to be one with the highest roll over rates“, He said Juan Pablo Iorio, economist of ACM.

On the other hand, Martín’s team Guzmán collected $ 188,000 million with the exchange of a bond in pesos adjusted by CER (Boncer 2021) maturing in July for two also indexed bonds maturing in September 2022 and August 2023 at an average rate of 3.5%. The result represents more than 60% of the $ 300,000 million that were due next month for that title.

Government received a key hand from the ANSES Guarantee and Sustainability Fund (FGS), with more than 50% of the Boncer 2021 in his possession. And it is estimated that the financial sector also pushed, particularly public banks, the main interested in inflation-adjusted bills since the BCRA authorized them to allocate Leliq funds into Treasury bonds.

From Economy, they relativized the participation of the public sector in this Wednesday’s auction and highlighted that they were able to “clear” part of the July payments, since now there will be maturities of almost $ 250,000 million in that month instead of the $ 460,000 million initially anticipated. And at the same time the terms of the new titles were extended.

“The Treasury captured a good volume and did not significantly change rates In the five letters, it is all net financing and it exchanged more than half of the maturity of the bond, so it anticipated a difficult moment and eased maturities by passing a lot to 2022 and 2023, “he explained Joaquin Waldman, economist of Ecolatina.

In the first five months, $ 1.61 trillion has already been tendered with a leading role in peso bills at a variable rate and CER bonds. Lhe titles indexed by prices thus became one of Guzmán’s main tools to attract financing, although it is not ruled out to give more space to fixed-rate bills when inflation falls.

The next tender of the month will be on June 30 and after July, there will be maturities of $ 510,000 million in August and $ 360,000 million in September. The idea of ​​the Treasury is to add more additional funds to face payments and reduce issuance, a strategy that nevertheless raises concern because it implies greater indebtedness to finance the deficit.