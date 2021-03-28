Alberto Fernández is in a defining gap. He can close the agreement with the Fund, as the troubled Martín Guzmán told him, but that decision would have serious consequences on the already very tense relationship with Cristina. In other words, The problem, paradoxically, is no longer so much with the IMF but with the Frente de Todos. The tour de force The truth is who has internal power: on this issue in the ruling alliance there seem to be no discrepancies. If that happens inside, abroad it is clear that Cristina weighs more than Fernández.

The businessmen who heard the President on Thursday in Olivos, after a talk by the host with Vice, is that the coincidences with the Fund are more than known, which would pave an agreement. The interlocutors later suspected that the problem is one of internal politics. If it were as Alberto told it, it would better explain Cristina’s snub to him and his Minister of Economy, who was face to face with the head of the Fund and with the US Treasury authorities, when the vice president struck down the negotiation in political terms. In short, it has been a terrible week for the government and not because of the opposition.

Guzmán is in a difficult position because he tries to execute some of the correction policies (adjustment, for the common people, but that is a politically incorrect word), he compromises with the IMF and the Democratic administration but finds in his dialogues disbelief in power that the minister owns to close deals. Now he must dedicate himself to convincing Cristina that closing with the Fund will give her more political benefits than not. What will Guzmán’s fate be if that persuasion exercise doesn’t pay off? And by extension, what impact would that situation have on Fernández and on Massa, another member of the coalition that supports the need to close with the IMF?

Cristina continues in the categories of the cold war when she compared, with excessiveness and arbitrariness, the support that the United States gave to Macri in the Monetary Fund, with Washington’s support for the 1976 military coup and extended it to include the alliance with the British in the Falklands War. In case it was not understood well, he flamed that the only ones that provided the vaccines to the country were Russia and China (at US $ 20 per unit). He omitted, perhaps out of prudence, that an ambitious agricultural development plan is underway in Cuba for food production. In this vein, the departure of the Lima Group with the argument that it has not worked can be understood in this rhetorical framework, although it would be unfair to charge this decision only to the Vice President. You pay more cost to leave, with all the rhetoric, than to remain silent. Not even Mexico, which for Fernández is the light that illuminates this darkened world, took that step. Maduro thanked the gesture: that praise is what defines who has benefited. Most likely, this rupture also has to do with the internal pressure on the Casa Rosada.

Fernández, with a reduced space for maneuver, already yielded to Losardo but imposed on Soria, whom they consider an elephant in the Justice bazaar, to stop Cristina’s claim to impose on a lawyer who was involved in Operation Puf to turn the case around. of the Notebooks of Corruption. Now he’s hell-bent on bringing Berni down, a more modest but equally difficult goal for a President who is increasingly thirsty for something to work out for him.