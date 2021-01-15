TV presenter, permanent member of the KVN jury Julius Gusman in an interview with the TV channel “Star” on Friday, January 15, he expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Boris Grachevsky and called him an artist for all time.

“When a strong person leaves life, maybe not by numbers, but a young father, a young husband, a young director, one of the founders of Yeralash, a person with a remarkable talent, it’s awful. He is a kind, cheerful, beloved person. It’s terrible, because it burned out quickly, ”the TV channel quotes the founder of the Nika film award.

Guzman admitted that, having learned about Grachevsky’s hospitalization, he hoped for his recovery. He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the director.

“He has a huge number of plans, accomplishments, new ideas, new scenarios. What he did will be his memory and monument. Because he is one of those wonderful artists who live for everyone and will remain for all times, ”concluded Julius Gusman.

Director Boris Grachevsky passed away on Thursday evening, January 14, at the age of 71. He was hospitalized with coronavirus at the end of December in serious condition, was in intensive care. As reminds NSNGrachevsky was a Soviet and Russian film director and screenwriter, author of the Social Advertising project, and director of Yeralash magazine since 2002. He is the author of such films as “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. In addition, he has produced a number of documentaries.