TV presenter Larisa Guzeeva together with rapper Morgenstern (real name – Alisher Valeev) chose a bride for his friend – 21-year-old musician and sound producer Slava Marlow (real name – Artem Gotlib) on the air of the program Let’s Get Married! website Channel One.

After meeting with all three brides, Guzeeva expressed the opinion that a girl named Marina, who moved from Japan to Russia ten years ago, is most suitable for the groom. After that, Rosa Syabitova asked Morgenstern whom he would recommend to choose his friend. “Japanese girl, of course, but not more than a day,” the rapper replied. As a result, Slava Marlow appeared on stage with Marina.

In the same issue, Guzeeva reproached Morgenstern with arrogance. The rapper expressed condolences to those who do not feel well in the new realities, to which the TV presenter called this behavior “a little plebeian.”

About the appearance of Morgenstern on “Let’s Get Married!” became known in early December. The episode aired on Channel One on December 24.