Russian actress and TV presenter Larisa Guzeeva went on a hunger strike. She announced this on her page on the social network. Instagram…

“Friends, it is impossible to regain lost youth, but you can really lose the weight you have gained. I’m going hungry. Wait, ”Guzeeva wrote. She accompanied the publication with her black and white photograph of previous years.

Many subscribers supported the TV presenter, some expressed their desire to also join the diet. “I’m with you!”, “I’m also for sports,” “We support,” they wrote. Some noted that, despite her age, Larisa Guzeeva remains the owner of an attractive appearance. “It may be unrealistic to return youth, but there are people who look more interesting, tastier and better in years. It is you “,” Beautiful women remain beautiful in their mature years, “they wrote.

Earlier, Guzeeva criticized women who paint eyebrows and perform other manipulations with their appearance. During a conversation with the groom, a 51-year-old owner of an antique bureau from St. Petersburg, she also predicted the birth of “terrible children.”