Guzeeva cried in the show “Sing a Star!” because of the song “The City That Doesn’t Exist”

Russian actress and TV presenter Larisa Guzeeva burst into tears on the air of the show “Repeal the Star!” because of the performance of Igor Kornelyuk’s song “The City That Doesn’t Exist.” A fragment of an episode in which the TV star was brought to tears by the composition, available on the Channel One website.

Guzeeva stated that “A town that does not exist” reminds her of St. Petersburg, where, according to the presenter, all the best moments of her life took place. The actress noted that in this city she graduated from college, met her love and gave birth to a son.

The TV star also emphasized that this composition evokes strong feelings in her. At the same time, Guzeeva had tears in her eyes. “I don’t just have a lump in my throat, I’m dying. Because for me this city no longer exists. And I go on tour there, I come, I kiss the walls, it tears me apart,” she admitted in a breaking voice.

Musical show “Sing the Star!” began airing on Channel One in October 2023. In the project, amateur vocalists compete with stars, performing songs with them. Based on the results of the performance, the jury makes a verdict and names the singer who coped with his task better. The judges of the project are Larisa Guzeeva, actress Nadezhda Mikhalkova, musician Pyotr Dranga, sports commentator Denis Kazansky and director Yegor Konchalovsky.