She spoke about the punishment of children in the banned in the Russian Federation social network Instagram, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)famous actress and TV presenter Larisa Guzeeva.

“I have never punished my children. She threatened to punish me, and my fantasies were terrible, but … It didn’t get to the point. She screamed so that she did not hear herself, but then with the same power she was killed with shame and regret, ”she admitted.

Guzeeva stressed: do not forget that words hurt and destroy. “You can say as much as you like later that it didn’t happen, that I didn’t do it, but the words are imprinted in my memory tightly,” said the 63-year-old TV presenter.

The celebrity urged her followers to change their minds on the eve of the New Year, to reconsider their behavior in various situations.

Earlier, Guzeeva published a photo without makeup on the social network. Subscribers of the artist appreciated her natural beauty.