Host of the program “Let’s Get Married!” on Channel One, Larisa Guzeeva spoke about what she thinks about people talking loudly in public transport. She is quoted by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

So Guzeeva responded to the post of TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva, who was outraged by the behavior of the Russians. She believes that speaking loudly on the phone in a public place is unacceptable.

“Hams, Ler! I always think about it. They want to live like in Switzerland, but the Sharikovs are conscious, ”Guzeeva supported. Some users agreed with her, but others compared the behavior of the TV presenter with a “tradeswoman in the bazaar.”

On April 30, Guzeeva shared a way to achieve happiness. The TV presenter admitted that she always loved what she had. In addition, she always had enough. “And if there wasn’t enough, I worked even more,” the TV presenter clarified. She added that such situations rarely happened, since she considers herself a lazy person and prefers to leave a lot of time for love and in order to please her loved ones and herself.