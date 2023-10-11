Larisa Guzeeva said that she is not ashamed of her rural origin

Russian actress and TV presenter Larisa Guzeeva said that she is not ashamed of the fact that she was born and raised in a rural area. She published a video on this topic on Instagram. (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

According to Guzeeva, users of social networks sometimes sneer at her with the words “the girl left the village, but the village left the girl nowhere.” “I always find it funny. Are you generally ashamed of your origin? This beauty that is growing? Your relatives, right? The home where you grew up? – she responded to criticism. The artist assured that she is proud of her origin.

Previously, the actress spoke out about memes with her participation, saying that she does not track them. At the same time, she noted that she sometimes reads comments on her pages on social networks and responds to authors whose words she did not like.

Guzeeva was born in the village of Burtinsky, Orenburg region. After some time, her family moved to the village of Nezhinka near Orenburg. The future actress left her native region at the age of 16, moving to Leningrad. There she entered the Leningrad State Institute of Theater, Music and Cinematography (LGITMiK).