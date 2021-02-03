Host of the program “Let’s Get Married!” on Channel One, Larisa Guzeeva named the main mistake she made in her life. She announced this on her page in Instagram…

“My biggest mistake is that I did not give birth to ten,” wrote Guzeeva (the TV presenter has two children: son George and daughter Olga – approx. “Lenta.ru”). Guzeeva also asked the subscribers if there were parents with many children among them. The TV presenter accompanied the text with a frame from an old home video.

Among the subscribers of Guzeeva were many parents with many children. In the comments to her post, many shared information about the number of children in their families. Some fans also tried to cheer up the TV presenter and wrote to her that she could become a grandmother with many children.

Earlier, Guzeeva criticized women who paint eyebrows and perform other manipulations with their appearance. During a conversation with a participant in “Let’s Get Married!”, A 51-year-old owner of an antique bureau from St. Petersburg, she also predicted the birth of “terrible children.”