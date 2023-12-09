‘Guys, the people’s movie’, a film based on a story by Hernán Casciari, shows us what happened in Argentina after its soccer team won the World Cup in Qatar 2022. This footage, which is narrated by Guillermo Francella, premiered on December 7 and will be It became the most viewed film in that country on that date, with more than 82,000 viewers. In addition, it had the best premiere for a local film, after ‘Metegol’ (2013) and ‘The Robbery of the Century’ (2020), with 113,000 and 104,000 viewers, respectively.

In the following note we will tell you how and where to watch the full movie online. This production reaches football and film fans a few days after one year of that feat that filled an entire country with joy.

Where to watch ‘Boys, the people’s movie’ ONLINE?

‘Guys, the people’s movie’ It is not yet available online and legally on any platform. However, its arrival in streaming seems to be very close, since it would premiere during the first months of 2024 in the catalog of Star+.

At the moment, the film, which is based on a story by Argentine writer Hernán Casciari, can only be seen in the cinemas of that country, where it already has great success and is expected to become one of the highest-grossing films. of the year a few days before the end of 2023.

When is the movie ‘Boys’ released?

‘Guys, the people’s movie’a film directed by Jesús Braceras, hit the big screen on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This exciting feature-length documentary is about the hard path of the Argentina team to win the World Cup in Qatar 2022, but from the perspective of the fan. In addition, it has the narration of Guillermo Francellawho was grateful for being able to participate in the project.

“Giving my voice to this wonderful project made me relive every moment of that atypical December that will remain on our skin for eternity. Celebrating with heat, feeling how the emotion that came from each stadium was replicated in the streets, with hugs between strangers, united in a single passion and the 9th of July filled from end to end, are some of the things that will be saved forever in our memory and that are visible in this film that invites us to repeat without stopping: ‘Beautiful anniversary, right?!’” commented the renowned actor.

How long is the movie ‘Boys’?

‘Guys, the people’s movie’ It has a total duration of 100 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 40 minutesin which emotions will once again be on the surface, like that December 18, 2022, when the Argentine team won a World Cup after 36 years.

The Argentine team won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating France 4-2 on penalties. Photo: EFE

What is ‘Boys, the people’s movie’ about?

This film, which is suitable for the general public, covers each of the seven games that the team played in the tournament, but from the point of view of the fans, with the aim of reliving all the sensations that arose in that game. moment. The film has a large amount of unpublished material from the celebrations and the arrival of the team to Argentine soil, which caused all the streets of the country to be dyed light blue and white.

