Straight to the point. The message is direct: “Today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, just trust in God (Spanish flag emoji). If you are thinking of emigrating, this is your page.” TikTok user Haraga El Ghorba has 24,000 followers on the social network. Three of his dozens of videos have already accumulated almost seven million views. The first, pinned to his profile and open to everyone, is very simple. “The closest distance between Morocco and Spain is six kilometres,” he says. It was published last June.

The images that accompany this phrase — through a poor audiovisual montage — show a puppet swimming the route between Beni Enzar, the border town closest to Melilla, and the Spanish city, with photographs from Google Maps. The puppet swims across to Spain in a crescent moon, making a detour through the sea. The scene lasts 17 seconds, as if it were a video game. The user El Ghorba also has two other similar videos, but, in this case, with the route between Morocco and Ceuta. They are all short videos. Direct. Simple. Perfect ingredients for immediate viralization.

The latest is from this Sunday. It shows the route of the Strait of Gibraltar on a jet ski with banknotes and coins blooming as they pass through the high seas. The security forces of the African country have arrested 60 people for inciting and organizing “a massive illegal immigration operation” in Ceuta, according to the General Directorate of National Security reported last Wednesday through its profile on X. Added to this is the massive deployment of Moroccan security forces this Sunday, which prevented hundreds of migrants from jumping the border fence, reports from Rabat Juan Carlos Sanz.

The last few hours in the Spanish city of 85,000 inhabitants have been critical. How have they coordinated to try to jump this Sunday? One of the keys is the use of social networks and, above all, the use of hashtags, known as hashtags. The three most used in recent days have been: “We meet on 15/09”, “Hopefully on 15/9” or “15/9 Fnideq-Ceuta”. Fnideq is Castillejos, the Moroccan city next to Ceuta. If you add a hash sign (#) to these words, social networks bring together all the users who have put that phrase in some of their publications. Or put another way: if it is used a lot, it is a trend.

Take Instagram user @magog_i, for example. With almost 80,000 followers, he posted a video on September 8. The footage shows a young man no older than 20 announcing, in Arabic, the following: “Half of the population of Morocco knows what will happen on the 15th. The other half doesn’t. Those of you who know what will happen, take care of yourselves and may God help you. By the way, tag one of your friends and ask them, do you know what will happen on the 15th or not? If you don’t know, you don’t live among us. May God make everything easier for everyone.”

More cases. The Instagram profile @ceu.ta_haraga has 2,700 followers. Haraga means illegal immigrant. It is a neologism used in the Maghreb to designate immigrants who destroy their documentation in order to hinder their repatriation. It comes from the Arabic word haraqaburn. This account uploaded a photo last Friday of the Ceuta fence. On one side there was a Spanish flag and on the other, the Moroccan one, along with a text in Arabic and a date: “On this day, may God have mercy on us. September 15.” The music that accompanies the text also speaks of migration.

Another example is the Haraga_maroce account on Instagram, which uploaded a video five days ago. Here, however, there are no stick figures. It is a map of Morocco and Western Sahara that wobbles from side to side, as if it were a raft, along with a reminder phrase: “Guys, the 15th (smile emoji).”

The same thing happens on TikTok. Two days ago, user yunes.bacrim37 uploaded a video of what looks like a Moroccan city along with the text: “September 15th we are going hard to conquer Spain [emoticono de sonrisa]”.

Two facts. One, more than half of Moroccans under 29 are considering emigration, even if it is irregular, due to the lack of future prospects in Morocco, according to a report by the Arab Barometer. And two. 94% have access to the Internet, according to a report prepared by the Economic and Commercial Office of Spain in Rabat in April of this year and with information from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT)According to the survey on access and use of information and communication technologies by individuals and households conducted in 2021, WhatsApp and Facebook are the most used social networks in the country, by three out of four Moroccans. Among the youngest, however, the trendy platform is TikTok.

Last August, a young woman uploaded a video to this social network telling how she had supposedly swum across to Ceuta. Her video immediately went viral. It already has almost four million views. “Chaimae: the most viral ‘harraga’ that sets TikTok on fire,” said the Ceuta Lighthouse in a report. “I swam from 11.30pm to 4.45am,” he said. His profile now has 260,000 followers.

And how does all this affect Ceuta? “There are many rumours on the networks that if there is a massive jump or entry, the city will be evacuated en masse,” says a source from the autonomous city government. “In other words, they are going to go to the Peninsula because they cannot be here. And all of that is totally untrue. So all of that does is heat up the atmosphere a bit on the other side.”