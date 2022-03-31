Marcelo Paredes, an Argentine citizen known as ‘Rambito’, confessed to the policemen of the Regional Unit of Puerto Madryn, a city located in the province of Chubut: “Guys, I don’t steal anymore”.

the local newspaper the day recorded the story of this man who has four open trials for simple theft and concealment, in addition to seven convictions.

According to the publication, ‘Rambito’ won the Quini 6 revenge draw, a lottery, and a good amount of money, with the same numbers that he had played for 15 years: 31-09-21-17-03 and 12.

Paredes, says the media outlet, offered two of his victims a reparation with double the amount he stole from them and even in dollars.

At 37 years old and recognized for his outgoing personality, ‘Rambito’ does not have among his criminal cases processes that involve acts of violence or use of weaponsbut he was a recognized criminal dedicated to robbing tourists, among others.

Now, ‘Rambito’ said that he is ‘retiring’ and told the very police officers who knew of his adventures for years.

