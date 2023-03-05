Guys | A large container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

According to the canal authorities, the ship’s getting stuck does not affect other traffic in the Suez Canal.

Four On Sunday evening, a tugboat tried to free a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, reports news agency Reuters.

The cargo ship MSC Istanbul, sailing under the flag of Liberia, was on its way from Malaysia to Portugal when it apparently got stuck in the channel connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean due to engine failure.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the container ship completed in 2015 is 399 meters long.

According to the canal authorities, the ship’s getting stuck will not affect other traffic in the Suez Canal, Reuters reports.

The Ever Given container ship docked in 2021 Suez Canal for almost a week.