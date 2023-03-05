Monday, March 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Guys | A large container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Guys | A large container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

According to the canal authorities, the ship’s getting stuck does not affect other traffic in the Suez Canal.

Four On Sunday evening, a tugboat tried to free a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, reports news agency Reuters.

The cargo ship MSC Istanbul, sailing under the flag of Liberia, was on its way from Malaysia to Portugal when it apparently got stuck in the channel connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean due to engine failure.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the container ship completed in 2015 is 399 meters long.

According to the canal authorities, the ship’s getting stuck will not affect other traffic in the Suez Canal, Reuters reports.

The Ever Given container ship docked in 2021 Suez Canal for almost a week.

#Guys #large #container #ship #stuck #Suez #Canal

See also  Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen, who was frustrated by his sticky start, 12th on the Beitostølen cup track
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
United Kingdom wants to prevent migrants arriving by boat from seeking asylum | The Basque Newspaper

United Kingdom wants to prevent migrants arriving by boat from seeking asylum | The Basque Newspaper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result