Guys | A giant wave hit a Norwegian cruise ship, killing one and injuring four

The fiery cruiser that got into an accident is as big as the biggest Swedish ships.

One one person died and four were injured in the sea area between Antarctica and the southern tip of South America when a giant wave hit a cruise ship. According to the AFP news agency, the incident happened on Wednesday near the southern tip of South America, i.e. Cape Horn.

The cruise ship of the Viking Polaris company had run into a storm on its way to the last stop before Antarctica, the port of Ushuaia, Argentina. At that time, a giant wave hit the ship.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that our guest died as a result of the incident,” the shipping company stated in its announcement.

According to the company, the injured passengers have injuries that are not life-threatening. They received treatment on board.

Wave broke several of the ship’s windows from the ship’s side. It anchored near Ushuaia.

The wave has been very large, because the cruise ship in question is 200 meters long, i.e. the same size as the largest cruise ships operating between Helsinki and Stockholm. The ship sailing under the Norwegian flag is almost a piece of fire, as it was completed this year.

Thus big waves are so rare that they were long considered mythical stories among seafarers. In English, waves like this are called “rogue wave” or wild, wild wave. The word in question is sometimes used, for example, for an elephant or other animal that does not fit into the herd and causes destruction with its ferocity.

They sometimes appear in a storm as if out of nowhere and, according to observations, move in unpredictable directions. The wave can look like a nearly vertical wall of water that can be more than twice as high as other waves.

Clarification 1/12/2022 at 23:38: Added meanings of the word rogue.