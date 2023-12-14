At Amici restaurant, Georgetown's most exclusive, a sharing plate of wagyu beef costs $350. No dessert falls below 20. Jamaican Gregory Lynch, a huge guy dressed in black from head to toe, opens the door every day to ministers, magnates, oil company employees, Indian music singers, soap opera actors and men of fortunes of dubious origin. Construction trucks cause traffic jams day and night. Getting here by plane from a country in the region costs $1,500. A hotel on the coast charges 700 a night. Taxi drivers grimace if they are offered less than 30. Supermarkets are full of imported products worth an arm and a leg. A new stadium will be built next year for the local cricket team, the Amazon Warriors. In the small country of Guyana, money springs from the earth.

For decades, this former British colony has remained hidden from the eyes of the world. It would be difficult for someone from the outside to locate it precisely on a map. It was the second poorest country in Latin America when its fortunes suddenly changed in 2015: right now it is the fastest growing economy in the world, according to the IMF. The American ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess and the Chinese Cnooc, found more than 11 billion barrels of oil off their coasts, a discovery that the country could live comfortably off for the next 20 years. Foreign investment and infrastructure construction have skyrocketed. Experts hope that its 800,000 inhabitants will, over time, have one of the highest per capita incomes.

A scale oil drilling ship in a permanent ExxonMobil exhibit at the Guyana National Museum in April. Matias Delacroix (AP)

However, an issue from the past has come to disturb this honeymoon. Venezuela, a border country, claims Essequibo as its own, a region that makes up two-thirds of Guyana and was granted to this country in an arbitration award in 1899. Off the coast of that jungle land, twice the size of Portugal, lies have produced some of these oil discoveries. The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has mapped a new map of his country in which he includes the Essequibo, which is quite a declaration of intentions. Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, will meet this Thursday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the country that temporarily presides over Celac and acts as mediator. The international community has shown its concern that the disagreement is escalating into a military conflict.

“The Venezuelan threat has caused concern in Guyana, I'm not going to lie,” Mark Phillips, the country's prime minister, says in his office. “But Venezuela cannot stop our prosperity. You cannot annex Essequibo, what Mr. Maduro says is not possible. We will never, ever agree to any request from Maduro and his Government. We respect the work of the Court [Internacional de Justicia, donde se dirime el conflicto]”Phillips is firm.

Venezuelan authorities unveil the map of Venezuela with the annexation of Essequibo, on December 8 in Caracas (Venezuela). Gaby Oraa (Getty Images)

The effect of boom tanker is shocking. In 2022, its GDP grew by 62% and 37% is projected for this year. Right now it produces 400,000 barrels a day. Authorities and oil companies plan to increase production to 1.2 million in 2027. Crude oil experts had not seen such an explosion until now. The prime minister explains that with this money they want to improve education, infrastructure (currently very poor), universities and hospitals. The Government plans to connect Georgetown, the capital, directly with other cities and take a highway to the border with Brazil. The country has been filled with cranes, scaffolding and workers working 24 hours a day.

Going from the dark night of Georgetown, where there is little lighting, to the halls of the Carnival Casino produces a few moments of blindness. Customers play poker, roulette and slot machines. bling bling. Chinese people who work as dishwashers can spend $10,000 in an evening. Musa Deveci, Turkish, 47 years old, married, three children, Fenerbahce fan, hairstyle parted on one side, is one of those responsible for the casino. “It's full all the time, there are a lot of foreigners, from Canada, from the United States… There are people who come from outside to set up restaurants, shops… You can tell that Guyana is fashionable,” says Deveci. At the top there is another manager, Metin Kaya, also Turkish. Why are the people in charge here all Turks? “Where there is a casino, there is a Turk. We handle them very well,” says Kaya, married to a Colombian woman, who speaks five languages. He is more skeptical about the consequences of boom oilman, he doesn't notice it as much at the gaming tables, although his boss, an Israeli tycoon with mansions in the best capitals in the world, is going to build a hotel-casino next year with more than 300 rooms. Future vision.

Theodore Kahn, analyst for the Andean region at Control Risks, has seen Guyana's growth firsthand. Overall, he says, opportunities have expanded and the situation is expected to continue improving. The Government budget has multiplied. However, a bottleneck is occurring on the administrative side. The investment and arrival of foreign companies has exceeded the capacity of public agencies, which translates into slow procedures and permits. Obtaining labor or construction materials is not easy at all. The economy grows beyond its possibilities. “There is a growing dependence on oil, which already represents 70% of the economy. This creates risks for when the market falls. At some point the price will collapse. The big question is how Guyana is going to respond,” explains Kahn.

The Carnival Casino in Georgetown, Guyana's largest casino. Juan Diego Quesada

Another challenge is that this money that springs from the earth is distributed and does not end up in the hands of a corrupt elite, as has happened in other countries with an unexpected stroke of wealth. The Government is alternated, not without racial tensions or accusations of corruption, by two political movements, one led by Afro-Guyanese, descendants of slaves, and the other by Indo-Guyanese. Right now the Indo-Guyanese People's Progressive Party (PPP) is in power, which campaigned criticizing the agreements with Exxon, but when it came to power it has swept any dispute under the rug. William Scott, a clothing seller from Anna Regina, a town in Essequibo, the disputed region, believes that prosperity is not noticeable in humble people like him. The Government expects the average per capita income, from $10,000, to rise to $30,000 in a few years. Scott, however, sees the present as a burden that will weigh equally in the future: “I feel like the usual people are going to benefit.”

Highways have been filled with ExxonMobil billboards announcing job creation and promising cheaper energy. The company has invested $1 billion in community programs. In advertising, smiling, modern people appear in idyllic, almost movie-like spaces. That is still not the reality of Guyana, which has to deal with a 48% poverty rate, poor roads, access to very precarious employment, and rampant inflation. Oil paints a buoyant future for a country still under construction.

