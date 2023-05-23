Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Guyana | The school fire that killed at least 19 children may have been intentional

May 23, 2023
According to Chief of Police Clifton Hicken, preliminary investigations indicate that the fire that started the night before Sunday was set intentionally.

in South America A school dormitory fire that killed at least 19 children in Guyana may have been intentional.

Police commissioner by Clifton Hicken According to preliminary investigations, the fire that started the night before Sunday was started intentionally. According to Hicken, however, the possible suspects are not yet known.

In addition to the deaths, several people were injured in the school fire in Mahdia. The city is located a couple of hundred kilometers from the country’s capital, Georgetown.

