Exxon Mobil’s crude extraction operations in Guyana. CHRISTOPHER GREGORY / New York Times / ContactPhoto

Crude oil began to gush out in Guyana on December 20 last year, completely changing the economic horizon in one of the poorest nations in South America. Nine months later, this small country of just 700,000 inhabitants, bathed by the Atlantic Ocean and nestled between Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname is going through the best economic passage in its history at the strangest possible moment: in the midst of a global pandemic, while Latin America and the Caribbean spend their bitterest days with the crude in a gap.

Guyana follows another rhythm. Has taken the last oil train and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to go wrong at least in the short term: it will be the only country in the region that will avoid the recession in 2020. The blame for this untimely miracle lies in 18 fields discovered since in 2008 a consortium led by the US ExxonMobil and Hess in collaboration with the Chinese CNOOC began the first prospects in the Starbroek block, almost 200 kilometers offshore. Twelve years later, pumping is already above 120,000 barrels per day and should exceed 700,000 by the middle of this next decade, matching the mark of countries such as Argentina or Malaysia.

The IMF took off its dire forecasts at the end of 2019, just before the exploitation of crude oil began, with a figure that surprised: Guyana, it said, would grow by 86% in 2020. Almost a year later that figure has fallen sharply, up to around 50%. The pandemic has also taken its toll there, but the reality is still much sweeter than in practically any other corner of the planet: if that forecast is maintained, the Guyanese economy would double in size in just 24 months. One piece of data allows us to put into perspective the size of such progress: only in two of the last 70 years (1964 and 1965) has the South American country managed to grow at double digits and since 2013 it has not exceeded 5%.

It is, as William Clavijo, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, points out in one of the very few academic investigations written on the Guyanese boom, “a unique opportunity for its economic development.” And yet the country, ravaged by a heavy history of corruption, still faces the challenge of harnessing it. It is a true race against time: squeeze the goose that lays the golden eggs as much as possible before the definitive decline in oil, which many place before the equator of this century. “Guyana must know how to manage these new revenues to avoid macroeconomic distortions such as an appreciation of the real exchange rate that erodes its competitiveness and drives out private investment,” say ECLAC technicians.

The incipient boom is already bearing fruit. In the form of a powerful injection of fiscal resources: almost 15% of the oil revenues will go to the public coffers, which only in the first quarter of the year received more than 4,000 million euros in royalties. And secondly, with hard cash for the population: to face the covid-19 pandemic, the new Executive of the leftist PPP has launched a welfare bonus of 100 dollars (almost a third of the minimum wage) that it would hardly have been feasible if the bags of oil had not been found.

But what the Guyanese really expect from oil remains to be seen: an improvement in infrastructure in one of the worst endowed countries in the region and, above all, more jobs. “It is very difficult to find work, especially for men,” says Yancie Harry, 56, who made a family in Venezuela and returned with part of her children in the stampede of migrants that the crisis in that country has generated. Now she lives for rent in the Guyanese capital, Georgetown, and says that her country lacks everything: in the middle of the city she still has to watch out for toads and snakes. “We don’t have a Metro and, when we go to the doctor for something complicated, the doctor has to call another in Miami (USA) or outside the country to tell him what to do.” His biggest concern, which he shares with a good part of his compatriots, is that his children get a job. But the optimism is also evident. If the script is fulfilled, overnight the only English-speaking country in South America will go from being one of the poorest countries in South America to the richest in the area – and one of the richest in the world – in income per capita . It is, in short, the birth of the perhaps last petro-state of the planet.

Back home

The exodus of professionals is on the way to becoming history soon, and the possibility of returning home begins to float in the environment. There are also those who have started offering services to new partners who promise to get Guyana off the ground in times of cheap oil. Sunil Bhagwandin, 48, is waiting. He works for a security company in Georgetown, but has aspirations of running his own business. “We are about to embark on a stage of tremendous growth, something we have waited for for a long time. But if the resources are not invested efficiently to stimulate it, you may have to say the opposite, “he slides.

The risk of being infected by the so-called “Dutch disease” —which would mean that the oil fury would destroy other engines of the economy— is low in the case of Guyana, a poor country, eminently agricultural and mining, in which for years no no other sector has flourished. And yet the oil boom abruptly places it at a crossroads like the one its neighbor to the west, Venezuela, went through decades ago, now plunged into collapse after a long time of total dependence on crude oil.

The parallelism is tempting: in four years, crude will go from having no relevance in the Guyanese economy to accounting for 40% of GDP. In the local press there has been a lot of talk about this in recent months: they fear the curse of oil. They do not lack reasons. The Government has rushed to decree a National Oil Day that they will celebrate for the first time this December 20 – presumably, still in the midst of the pandemic – when the first anniversary of the date on which crude oil began to flow from the Liza field.

There is, however, reason to believe that the many lessons available in recent decades have been learned: most of the money that leaves the seabed will go to a sovereign wealth fund built in the image and likeness of the Norwegian or Abu Dabi. And local authorities have insisted, time and again, that “no one will be left behind.” Only time will tell if promises were kept.