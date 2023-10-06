Guyana announced this Wednesday that it will send agents for the multinational assistance force to Haiti that the UN Security Council approved on Monday support to face the crisis that the Caribbean country is going through.

The Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defense Forces, Brigadier Omar Khan, explained that The number of Guyanese agents who will be part of the multinational force has not yet been determined.

“Guyana’s participation in such an agreement will be determined based on discussions with our other partners and will be guided by each force’s own logistical, training and expert services.“Khan told Guyanese state radio.

For his part, the Guyanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Persaud, declared that Guyana ““is on the side of the Haitian people and wants an end to the humanitarian and political crisis that has affected the sister Caribbean nation for decades.”

The mission of about a thousand agents will be led by Kenya, which will provide most of the contingent, and several Caribbean countries—including Jamaica, Suriname, Barbados and the Bahamas—have also shown themselves willing to contribute agents, in a number to be determined.

Contrary to the Caribbeans, It is striking that no Latin American country has taken a step forward in this regard, although Mexico clarified that it has contributed in its own way by agreeing to train 660 agents on its soil. (550 already trained and 110 currently in process).

The same attitude is going to be adopted by Brazil, Brazilian sources told EFE, who ruled out sending agents on the ground despite the country’s global diplomatic ambitions. The UN Security Council approved on Monday the deployment for one year (extendable) of a multinational assistance force to the Haitian Policea request that came a year after it was requested by the Haitian Government itself and immediately supported by Secretary General António Guterres.

In 2017, MINUSTAH withdrew its interposition mission in Haiti after 13 years and in the midst of a major scandal when it was proven that its members were responsible for a water spill that caused a cholera outbreak that killed more than 7,000 Haitians.

That, added to the accusations of sexual abuse, it left the image of the UN seriously affected for a long timeso the deployment of a similar mission was outright ruled out.

The force that is now deployed will be exclusively of a police nature and will be placed under the orders of the Haitian Police.

