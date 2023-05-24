Guyana School Fire | The student is suspected of starting the devastating fire because his phone was confiscated

At least 19 children were killed in a fire that broke out in the school’s dormitory over the weekend.

of Guyana the disastrous school fire was started by a student who was upset about the confiscation of his mobile phone, says a source within the administration to news agency AFP.

The matter is also confirmed in the official police report, according to which the female student is suspected of starting the fire because her mobile phone was taken away.

At least 19 children were killed in a fire that broke out in a school dormitory in Guyana, located in South America, over the weekend. In addition, several people were injured in the fire.

The news office according to the interviewed authority, the teenage student had admitted to arson. He is said to be in a hospital in the city of Mahdia, where police are guarding him.

“They (the staff) took the phone away from the girl and the girl threatened to burn down the building that same evening, and everyone heard her,” said an official who commented on the matter anonymously to AFP.

According to the official, only minutes later the girl had gone to the washrooms, sprayed insecticide on the curtain and lit a match. According to the source, several students have told the same version of events.

According to the source, the police are investigating whether charges should be brought against the underage student.

Although other students had tried to extinguish the fire, according to the official, the fire had quickly spread to the wooden ceiling and finally destroyed the entire building.

“According to the female students, they had been in a dream and woke up to screams,” the police report says.

After this, the students reportedly noticed fire and smoke in the washrooms, from which they quickly spread around the building. Several students reportedly suffered burns and smoke inhalation. According to the report, many had managed to escape.

Sunday the fire completely destroyed the building that housed girls aged 11–12 and 16–17. In addition to the fatalities, around 20 children were taken to the hospital. The condition of the two children is said to be still critical.

The students had been locked up during the night. The mistress of the house had told the police that in her panic she had failed to find the key to the front door.

According to the police report, there were 57 students in the dormitory.