Guyana School Fire | A 15-year-old girl is accused of 19 murders

The student is suspected of setting fire to his school’s dormitory because the school had confiscated his phone.

15-year-old A girl suspected of setting fire to her school’s dormitory in Guyana, South America, was charged Monday with 19 murders. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

18 indigenous Guyanese girls and one 5-year-old boy died last week in a fire in the city of Mahdia. In addition, almost 30 children were injured. Over the weekend, two very seriously injured girls were flown to New York in the United States to receive further treatment.

The authorities have so far been able to identify 13 victims with the help of DNA tests.

is suspected of starting the fire because the school had confiscated his phone.

An official who commented on the matter anonymously to AFP said earlier that the girl had threatened to set the school building on fire after the seizure. Only minutes later, he had gone into the washrooms, sprayed insecticide on the curtain and lit a match. According to the source, several students have told the same version of events.

There were a total of 57 students in the dormitory.

The operation of the school’s fire alarm system is also being investigated, says Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.