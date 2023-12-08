The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, said this Friday (8) that Venezuela is “threatening the stability of the region” by trying to annex the territory of Essequibo, which belongs to Guyana and has been in dispute for more than a century.

In an interview with Colombian magazine WeekAli stated that the actions of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, who on Sunday (3) held a referendum in which, according to regime data, more than 90% of voters supported the annexation of Essequibo, are a “direct threat to Guyana and to companies operating here [em seu país]”.

“We have officially taken this issue to the UN Security Council. We have informed all our allies and have begun to have defense discussions with them to ensure that Guyana is in a state of readiness given this tremendous threat from Venezuela,” Ali stated.

The official also said that the threats are being taken so seriously that he believes that “Maduro’s statements could amount to an occupation, the destruction of peace and instability in the region.”

“I believe that the peace and stability of the region are at stake. And I believe that the governance of the region is at stake. What Maduro is insinuating is an action that could destabilize the economy, peace and governance of the region, and could put the entire Western Hemisphere in a place it has never been before,” commented Ali.

Ali also reiterated that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the competent body to resolve the dispute between the countries, and that Guyana respects the status quothat is, that Essequibo is part of its territory and that the country manages governance in this area.

“The International Court of Justice determined that the status quo must remain, that is, that the Essequibo is part of the territory of Guyana and that Guyana administers governance in that area,” Ali emphasized.

The territory of Essequibo, measuring almost 160,000 square kilometers, has been claimed by Venezuela since the 19th century, but Guyana has considered it part of its sovereignty since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Venezuela has appointed a regional government for Essequibo, which plans to grant licenses for oil, gas and mining exploration in the area, in defiance of Guyana, which already has agreements with foreign companies for these activities.

The executive vice-president of the Venezuelan regime, Delcy Rodríguez, accused Guyana this Friday of making “illicit and illegitimate oil concessions” in a maritime area “pending delimitation” in the Essequibo region and of “instrumentalizing” the ICJ, which serves as referee in the dispute.

This Thursday (7), South American countries asked Venezuela and Guyana to avoid “unilateral actions”, amid growing tension between the two nations, according to a statement issued at the end of the biannual Mercosur summit, held in Rio de Janeiro. (With EFE Agency)