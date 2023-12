The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali | Photo: EFE/Alberto Valdes

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, responded this Saturday (9) to Nicolás Maduro’s statement about wanting to resolve the Essequibo dispute “in dialogue”, following the same tone as the dictator. “We are not opposed to conversations and meetings as responsible people and as a country.”

Despite this, unlike Maduro, the Guyanese president said that the country is awaiting a decision from the International Court of Justice, the UN’s highest judicial body, on the matter. “We are committed to peace in this region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will finally determine the controversy on the border between Guyana and Venezuela. We are intransigent in this aspect and in respecting international law”, said Ali on his account on X (formerly Twitter).

This morning, the leader of the Chavista regime adopted a softer tone regarding the escalation of the conflict over Essequibo, an area rich in oil and other natural resources, the target of disputes with Guyana. According to Maduro, “Guyana and ExxonMobil – an American company that explores oil in the region – should sit down to talk to the Caracas government. With heart and soul, we want peace and understanding”, declared the dictator on the social network X.

The discussion was also the reason for a phone call between Caracas and Lula, earlier this Saturday (9). According to the Brazilian government, Maduro had a conversation with Lula by telephone, to discuss the increase in tensions between the two countries involved in the territorial dispute.

In a statement, Brazil’s diplomatic relations stated that “Lula recalled the long tradition of dialogue in Latin America and that we are a region of peace”. The PT member also highlighted that he disagrees with any unilateral action that could provoke an escalation of the conflict.