Guyana raised the option of establishing “military bases” with foreign support in Essequibo, a territory rich in oil and natural resources over which it maintains a long controversy with Venezuela, and announced the visit of officials from the United States Department of Defense.

“We have never been interested in military bases, but we have to protect our national interest,” Guyana’s vice president, Bharrat Jagdeo, said at a press conference.

“We are interested in maintaining peace in our country and on our borders, but we have been working with our allies to guarantee a plan for all eventualities,” he added. “We will have a visit from two teams from the United States Department of Defense next week and then several visits in December and a high-level representation.

“All available options will be taken advantage of,” he said. The vice president, however, said that the government of Guyana hopes that the dispute with its neighbor Venezuela can be resolved in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose jurisdiction Caracas does not know in the case. of Essequibo.

Both countries have a long territorial dispute over this 160,000 km2 territory, although in practice it is administered by Georgetown.

Guyana appeals to an 1899 arbitration award in which the current borders were established, while Venezuela claims the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966 with the United Kingdom before Guyanese independence, which annulled the award and established bases for a negotiated solution.

AFP