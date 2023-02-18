By Sabrina Valle

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) – Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told Reuters the country plans to recover 20% of the giant Stabroek oil block, which has been responsible for a series of major discoveries by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil, and resell it next year.

More than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas have been found to date in the 6.6 million acre (26,800 km²) block. The group’s contract allows Guyana to recover unexplored areas this year, Jagdeo said in an interview from the country’s capital.

Guyana is pursuing a multipronged strategy to lessen the consortium’s influence over the country’s oil resources, Jagdeo said, and encourage new oil production.

The Chinese-American group produces 380,000 barrels of oil and gas a day through two projects next to the Stabroek block and expects to increase production to 1.2 million barrels by 2027. The least developed country in South America hopes to raise 1, $63 billion in oil royalties and commissions this year.

“We need more competition,” Jagdeo said in an interview at an energy conference in Georgetown.

A year ago, Jagdeo said Guyana wanted to recruit state oil companies to develop new fields. The decision to reclaim Exxon’s existing blocks signals an urgent need to accelerate development.

The recovery comes amid continued criticism of the original deal – made under a previous government – ​​that it is too one-sided for oil companies.

MISSED DEADLINES

The Exxon group missed investment deadlines for parts of the block that are not under exploration or development, he said, and under the terms of the license, Exxon must cede a minimum of 20% of the contract area not retained under an exploration license. or production.

“Exxon cannot keep it, that would be illegal,” said the vice president.

Exxon said it and its Stabroek partners are in compliance with the Petroleum Agreement and the Petroleum Law, including its area cession requirements.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the government on these requirements, in terms of timing and area,” spokeswoman Meghan Macdonald said.

Separately, Guyana is working on an auction of exploration licenses for 14 offshore oil blocks outside Exxon areas, in what would be the country’s first competitive auction. Guyana also proposed offering blocks to India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates or national oil companies.

Jagdeo also hopes to engage Petrobras and the Brazilian government, where his former political ally, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in January began his third presidential term.

“We want Petrobras to be involved here,” said Jagdeo, adding that integration between the two countries advanced in Lula’s last terms. “We are waiting anxiously for Lula to establish himself,” he said.

Guyana also has development areas outside the 14 blocks that will soon be auctioned and is prepared to offer them “to these countries on a bilateral basis”.