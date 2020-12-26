Guyana’s administrative court on Thursday ordered the state “to extend” the mining concessions of the Compagnie Montagne d’Or in Guyana, overturning the implicit refusal of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire. However, this is not a green light given to the controversial mining project.

Alain Jeannin with AFP

•

The court has “urges the state to extend“,”within six months“the concessions, keystones of the controversial mining project known as the Mountain of Gold. It has thus”canceled“the implicit refusal of Mr. Le Maire to extend the mining concessions of the Compagnie Montagne d’Or in Guyana.

Relying on the overrun of the regulatory two-year investigation period, the Minister of the Economy implicitly rejected on January 21, 2019 the 25-year renewal of the mining concessions of the Montagne d’Or company (CMO), thus bringing legally a halt to the largest primary gold mining project ever proposed in France, led by the Russian-Canadian consortium Nordgold-Columbus Gold.

The administrative court considered that CMO “presents sufficient elements justifying its technical and financial capacities to exploit the concessions“. Justice also underlined the”lack of serious dispute“from Mr. Le Maire, to justify his implicit rejection.

The concessions (with a surface area of ​​40 km2) are located in the municipalities of Saint-Laurent du Maroni and Apatou, in the middle of the forest, between two reserves with high biodiversity value. In the next few years, the company plans to mine and process an 85-tonne gold deposit using closed-circuit cyanidation.

During the hearing of December 3, the public rapporteur pointed out, in this dispute, the “weakness“and the absence of”relevance“arguments from the state to justify its refusal. It is a”difficult point of the file“who is not”not for the benefit of the administration“added the public rapporteur.

A complex case

In October 2019, a report from the interministerial mission procured by the economic daily Usine Nouvelle estimated that the Montagne d’Or project in French Guiana answered “to global standards adapted to the local situation”. The mission “was able to access very important technical documentation” issue “studies carried out by reputable engineering companies”. She “did not note curious or erroneous points in these reports drawn up with seriousness and professionalism”. This document was given to the ministers of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, the Economy and Finance, and the Interior, who did not wish to make it public. The contested industrial project of Montagne d’Or in western Guyana provided for the creation of 3,700 direct jobs, 90% of which were local jobs. Environmental associations believed that it represented a threat to the environment and biodiversity.