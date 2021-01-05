He was, unwillingly, part of the long list of these “Hero” Daily, “Who held our country to the test”, ginned by Emmanuel Macron with emphasis, during his greetings to the French, on December 31. “Jean-Luc is a driver and garbage collector in Guyana. With his colleagues Anthony and Maxime, they have never stopped working since the start of the pandemic. At the height of the confinement, they formed this second line which allowed the country to continue living and life to continue ”, had indicated the head of state.

Guyana channel 1re found this solid 49-year-old guy, originally from Guadeloupe, in his district of Balata, in Matoury (suburb of Cayenne). “I was amazed to see that, that he listed my name. I couldn’t see it (live), but other people put me in the juice ”, said Jean-Luc Samos, thin mustache and white polo shirt. Garbage collector in Guyana since 2003, he is now overwhelmed with messages. If he does not refuse the honors, Jean-Luc however took advantage of this media exposure to remind the president of certain promises made to the “first duty officers”. “The bonus of 1000 euros, I never touched it. And yet, with my team, we have always provided minimum service. And if we had stopped collecting garbage here for seven months, we would have had a lot of extra worries. ” To the best of my mind …