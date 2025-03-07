Six years ago, no one would have bet in the oil world to a small country unknown to the industry and with only 800,000 inhabitants It will be in 2025 competing for becoming one of the largest sources of crude oil production throughout South America. Not only that, but this country would have the ability to overcome one of the historical producers in the region. This is the case of little Guyana, an economy that has doubled its oil production in just over a year and that this 2025 goes directly to Colombia, a production of historum and historical gas in the continent. The point is that Guyana and its oil industry, led by Exxonmobil will not be stopped there, since the American company, with the permission of the Guyanés government, will continue to expand the projects and generate new ones to squeeze to the maximum the treasure that the waters of Guyana keep.

He Latest monthly oil report From the International Energy Agency (AIE) it showed a strong increase in crude oil pumping in Guyana in recent years. In 2023, The average production was about 390,000 barrels per day. For this 2025, the AIE forecasts that Guyana will pump on average about 720,000a production that will gain traction throughout the year. That is, for January the forecast that some 630,000 barrels occur, but by the end of the year, Guyana will be pumping about 800,000 (900,000 according to Exxonmobil itself), achieving a historic sorpasso on Colombia, which will produce, more or less, 750,000-770,000 barrels per day. Thus, in two years, Colombia will have suffered the Sorpasso of Argentina first and the little Guyana later. But this is not here because Exxonmobil’s plans for Guayana are ambitious.

The American company Exxonmobil announced few weeks ago that production is increasing in Guyana with the extraction of at least 28.3 million of cubic meters (1 billion cubic feet) natural gas daily and 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil only of the Longtail project, so it has requested environmental permits for its eighth project.

The great oil project

Alistair Routledge, president of Exxonmobil Guyana, indicated that the field development plan (FDP) of the Longtail project will be presented in 2026 and estimates that it will be “the greatest benefit to the country”. Routledge said that Exxonmobil has already submitted its application for environmental authorization to the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Guyana for Longtail and to optimize the production of up to 260,000 barrels per day or 265,000 barrels per day of the wells Payara and Liza 2.

“All necessary security measures have been taken, so we are waiting for follow -up, but in our mind we have done all security analyzes. We have made some changes in the facilities. There is more capacity to give, especially on the prosperity ship,” said the president of the oil company in the country of Latin America. On the other hand, the oil company reported that oil production in a fourth project, Yellowtail, should begin at the end of this year and raise daily production of Guyana oil to some 900,000 barrels per day.

The consortium led by Exxonmobil already produces about 650,000 barrels per day of oil in three projects of the Stabreok block, off the coast of Guyana. Exxonmobil celebrated at the end of 2024 having reached 500 million barrels of oil in the Stabroek block. Guyana has lived an economic revolution since the discovery of oil in its coasts in 2015, whose reserves amount to more than 11,000 million barrels, becoming the country of greater economic growth in the world.

Greater per capita oil producer

However, Guyana is already the largest oil producer in the world per inhabitant. Making the division the result is clear. Guyana produces 0.79 barrels of oil for each inhabitant. The country has 813,000 inhabitants and produced in October 650,000 barrels per day, according to the data published by the IEA. With these data, Guyana would have surpassed Kuwait, where the ratio is now 0.69. However, this sorpasso still has certain weaknesses, since Kuwait is producing raw below its potential Being immersed in the OPEC cuts policy. However, this does not take me out of what was achieved by Guyana and Exxonmobil in a few years. This sorpasso is independent of the advancement that will occur this year from Guyana to Colombia that is in total daily production.

In less than a decade, the country’s recoverable reserves of the country have shot at 11,000 million barrels, according to the most recent estimates. This volume placed Guyana in the pantheon of the great oil nations of America, an unprecedented feat for a country whose GDP barely reached 5,000 million dollars before the boom and Now it exceeds 20,000 million slackgenerating one of the highest GDP per capita in all of America. The Liza field, the first to be exploited, quickly became a symbol of national transformation. To have some vision or context of what this is, a country of 800,000 inhabitants is producing all the amount of oil that consumes South Africa every day, which has 60 million inhabitants.

Now, Exxonmobil and Guyana want to squeeze these billions of barrels as quickly as possible, since oil is one of the most questioned energies and its future use could be reduced as electric cars and other energy advances are implemented to a greater extent in the world.