The Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, released this Tuesday (5) a “new map” of the country with the incorporation of the area disputed with Guyana, Essequibo, which corresponds to 70% of the neighboring territory. The announcement was made during a public speech before governors, mayors, ministers, diplomats and other authorities.

The Chavista leader presented the project to the National Assembly of Venezuela, proposing the creation of a law that recognizes the new province of Guiana Esequiba. The new map already integrates the actions of government bodies, which included Essequibo in the illustrations. “I immediately ordered the publication and dissemination of the map in all schools, colleges, community councils, public establishments, universities and in every home in the country, the new map of Venezuela with our Guyana Esequiba. This is our beloved map!” , published the dictator on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Furthermore, the Venezuelan dictator ordered the state-owned oil company PDVSA grant licenses for oil and gas exploration in the region and begin issuing the country’s citizenship to the inhabitants of the disputed territory.

Maduro also called for the creation of a division of CVG – a conglomerate of state-owned mining, forestry and electricity companies – to develop projects in the area. Hugo Chávez’s successor proposed establishing a rule that prohibits the hiring of companies that operate or collaborate in concessions given by Guyana in the sea that Venezuela considers “pending to be delimited”.

In light of the statement, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, announced this Wednesday (6) that the country will contact the UN Security Council in order to stop the actions of the dictatorship in the neighboring country.

There he considered Maduro’s announcement a “blatant disregard” for the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which barred any initiative by Venezuela that poses a threat to the disputed zone. “The Guyana Defense Force is on high alert. Venezuela has clearly shown itself to be an outlaw nation,” said the Guyanese president.

After the statement, the leader of Guyana said that he has already spoken with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, about the situation, making discussion in the Security Council a possibility.