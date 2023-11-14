Guyana filed an appeal this Tuesday (14) during a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asking for the immediate suspension of the referendum scheduled by the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship for December 3 in Venezuela.

The vote seeks to assess the population’s support for the annexation of 70% of the neighboring country’s territory. The two countries dispute a 160 square kilometer region known as Essequibo, rich in oil and minerals.

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, an ally of Maduro, announced the popular consultation on October 20 to “measure” whether the population agrees with the incorporation of the region.

For the Guyanese government, the political action of the Madurista dictatorship is “a threat to its existence”, as the country’s representatives stated in court. “I cannot stress enough the urgency of the situation that brings us here today. It is no exaggeration to describe the current threat to Guyana as existential,” former Guyana minister Carl Greenidge said before the ICJ.

According to the representative, the country runs the risk of losing its rights “irreparably” and “potentially permanently”, if the referendum to incorporate the area into Venezuela is approved.

In its appeal, Guyana asked the international court to force the neighboring country to suspend the consultation “in its current form”, halting any action aimed at taking control of the territory.

Critics of the referendum still argue that the initiative is considered an action by the Venezuelan dictator to test his popular support before next year’s presidential elections.

Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who is in The Hague for two days of hearings, called Guyana’s request “unprecedented, extraordinary, surprising and barbaric”.

In an interview on state television, Rodriguez said that Venezuelan representatives at the court will present “strong arguments” this Wednesday (15), when they will have space to respond in the process before the court.

“We are facing a very dangerous threat and risk that our countries’ constitutions could be overturned because one country just doesn’t like them,” she said.

In April, the ICJ ruled that it had jurisdiction to make decisions on the issue, however a final judgment in the case is not expected to take place.