This Thursday, the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and of Guyana, Irfaan Alí, will meet in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in order to lower the tension over the dispute that both countries maintain over the Essequibo, a territory of 160,000 square kilometers that has been fought for more than 150 years.

(Also read: Expectation for dialogue between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela)

Although Venezuela assures that Maduro sponsored the dialogue and is attending “with high expectations,” according to what its foreign minister, Yván Gil, said in a meeting with journalists, the positions of Caracas and Georgetown are antagonistic and it seems that the meeting will serve to achieve detente. but not a solution.

Caracas appeals to the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966, before Guyana's independence from the United Kingdom, which laid the foundations for a negotiated solution and annulled an 1899 award. Guyana defends that award and wants it to be ratified by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

(Also read: What does the dialogue proposal between Venezuela and Guyana consist of?)

According to Foreign Minister Gil, the idea is to achieve cooperative actions despite the dispute, just as they had been taking place before 2015 when ExxonMobil discovered oil in the area and Guyana decided to leave the Geneva Agreement and seek support from the United Nations to take the dispute to the ICJ,

In this cooperation, Venezuela raises oil and gas issues. Gil appealed that “with all the governments that were in Guyana until 2015” there were agreements in other areas, regardless of the dispute.

Concern in the region

This meeting is sponsored by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and promoted by the president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula Da Silva. The representative of Celac and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves was in charge of bringing the parties together.

For the professor at the ABC University of Brazil, Igor Fuser, it is important that the region find solutions to its problems without the intervention of the United States.

But, he believes that there is concern about a possible armed conflict, This is because he considers that Venezuela has been quite aggressive, especially with the measures taken after the consultative referendum of December 3, in which the population voted in favor of creating the state of Guayana Esequiba.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Fuser explained that this concern is reflected when the leaders have not shown any public support for fear of escalatory actions by Maduro that would affect the region. Initially, the destabilization of oil prices, says the expert.

“Let's see if a diplomatic and legal course can be found, if diplomacy is not enough, the worst that can happen is a military movement, for Brazil peace is important,” insists Fuser.

Guyana asks the OAS for help

Guyana maintains its position that it has allies such as the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS), where it went this Monday to request greater support. The general secretary of that organization, Luis Almagro, has already established a position in favor of Guyana.

According to Infobae, the text proposed by Guyana to the rest of the countries aims for the OAS to declare “its unequivocal condemnation of the illegal acts against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

Guyana also wants countries to establish that “these illicit acts constitute a violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the Charter of the Organization of American States and the principles of peaceful coexistence.” Another of the Caribbean country's intentions is for the OAS to ask Venezuela to immediately “cease” “all actions to illegally annex the territory of Guyana,” Infobae publishes.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS